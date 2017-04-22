Game 19, Mariners at Athletics
The M's are now 1-8 on the road, and in serious danger of a sweep in their current series in Oakland. After James Paxton's unexpectedly poor start, the M's got a remarkably encouraging game from Hisashi Iwakuma, but it still wasn't enough.
