Felix to have Make-A-Wish reunion in Seattle
It's an Opening Day tradition at Safeco Field that touches hearts every year, the sight of a Make-A-Wish child running the bases before the first pitch and reaching home plate to the open arms of several Mariners players to help start a new season. But Monday afternoon, it'll be a particularly poignant moment for Felix Hernandez when he greets 8-year-old Sophia Robinson at the end of her 360-foot journey in front of 45,000 fans moments before Seattle faces Houston in its 2:10 p.m. PT home debut.
