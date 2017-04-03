Felix to have Make-A-Wish reunion in ...

Felix to have Make-A-Wish reunion in Seattle

13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

It's an Opening Day tradition at Safeco Field that touches hearts every year, the sight of a Make-A-Wish child running the bases before the first pitch and reaching home plate to the open arms of several Mariners players to help start a new season. But Monday afternoon, it'll be a particularly poignant moment for Felix Hernandez when he greets 8-year-old Sophia Robinson at the end of her 360-foot journey in front of 45,000 fans moments before Seattle faces Houston in its 2:10 p.m. PT home debut.

