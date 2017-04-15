Fans At Seattle Mariners Games Ate 18,000 Toasted Grasshoppers In Three Nights
Attendees of Seattle Mariners baseball games ate a whopping 18,000 toasted grasshoppers in just the first three nights of their home opening games last week. Safeco Field, the retractable roof baseball stadium of the Mariners, sold out of the baked insects each night, according to its official Twitter account.
