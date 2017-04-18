De Jong makes most of second chance

When last seen in the big leagues, in his first and only previous Major League appearance, Chase De Jong was walking off the mound at Minute Maid Park in Houston with his head hanging after giving up a three-run walk-off homer by George Springer in a gut-punch of a 13-inning loss for the Mariners. The next day, April 6, De Jong was shipped back to Triple-A Tacoma, having filled his three-day duty while teammate Dillon Overton was on paternity leave for the arrival of his first child.

