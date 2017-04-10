Cruz's single caps 2-run rally in 9th...

Cruz's single caps 2-run rally in 9th as M's top Rangers 8-7

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Nelson Cruz singled in the tiebreaking run to cap a two-run, ninth-inning rally, and the Seattle Mariners overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Nomar Mazara gave Texas a 7-6 lead when he led off the ninth against Edwin Diaz with his fourth homer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr 10 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr 8 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr 4 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr 3 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar 29 Remodeled phart 2
News Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,... Mar 28 SuffersPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar 20 PlayersPhartss 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC