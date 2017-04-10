Cruz's single caps 2-run rally in 9th as M's top Rangers 8-7
Nelson Cruz singled in the tiebreaking run to cap a two-run, ninth-inning rally, and the Seattle Mariners overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Nomar Mazara gave Texas a 7-6 lead when he led off the ninth against Edwin Diaz with his fourth homer.
