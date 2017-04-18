Cruz drives in 5 runs to help Mariners end skid
Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs, Taylor Motter hit his first career grand slam and the Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Sunday. Robinson Cano added two hits and Yovani Gallardo pitched into the seventh for his first win with Seattle.
