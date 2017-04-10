Confident Paxton gets call for Seattl...

Confident Paxton gets call for Seattle in home opener

19 hrs ago

When James Paxton was coming up through the minors, he was part of a trio that was expected to be the future of the Seattle Mariners rotation. Paxton is the only one remaining with the Mariners after arm troubles stalled the career of Danny Hultzen and Taijuan Walker was traded in the offseason to Arizona.

