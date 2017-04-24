Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners series preview, pitching matchups
Pitching matchups: LHP Ariel Miranda vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco Friday at 7:10 p.m.; RHP Yovani Gallardo vs. RHP Danny Salazar Saturday at 4:10 p.m. and undecided vs. RHP Josh Tomlin Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Friday: Carrasco is coming off eight scoreless innings against the White Sox. He's 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA in four appearances against Seattle.
