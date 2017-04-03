Cheney Welcomes the Rainiers Home

With high school baseball season already in swing and the Mariners kicking off their season on Monday, Tacoma-area baseball fans are left with just one more thing to wait for: the return of the Tacoma Rainiers, the defending champions of the Pacific Northern division of the Pacific Coast League. That wait is now over, as the Rainiers kick off their season today in Sacramento, where they'll take on the RiverCats .

