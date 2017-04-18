Cesar Valdez will start Thursday for ...

Cesar Valdez will start Thursday for A's vs. Mariners

3 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Cesar Valdez, who has not pitched in the big leagues since 2010, gets Thursday's start for the A's. OAKLAND Catcher Bruce Maxwell caught Cesar Valdez a couple of times at Nashville earlier this month, and he's excited for Valdez's first game with the A's Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Chicago, IL

