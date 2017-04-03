Buy me some peanuts and a " grasshopp...

Buy me some peanuts and a " grasshoppers? An MLB team is adding a crunchy concession.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

You're excused if you feel the need to bug out a little at the news: The Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball are introducing toasted grasshoppers to its list of concession items. The news, first announced Friday by the Mariners, gained traction on Saturday when it was reported by ESPN .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Sat NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr 4 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr 3 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar 29 Remodeled phart 2
News Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,... Mar 28 SuffersPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar 20 PlayersPhartss 2
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Mar 18 ItsPhartz 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC