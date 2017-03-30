Brock Stassi, a real long shot, makes Phillies roster
Rookie outfielder/first baseman Brock Stassi had an emotional reaction after being named to the Philadelphia Phillies' opening day roster. Video shows the former University of Nevada star tearing up and calling making the team “a dream come true” after six years in the minors.
