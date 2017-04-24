Brantley, Lindor spark 8-run 3rd as I...

Brantley, Lindor spark 8-run 3rd as Indians rout Mariners

Michael Brantley homered and Francisco Lindor had a two-run double as the Cleveland Indians scored eight times in the third inning of a 12-4 win over the weary Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Brantley led off the big inning with a single and capped it with a two-run homer.

