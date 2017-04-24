Banged-up Tigers come home to take on Mariners
During the course of a 4-5 road trip, the Tigers had to place shortstop Jose Iglesias, first baseman Miguel Cabrera and center fielder JaCoby Jones on the disabled list. Right fielder J.D. Martinez has yet to make his season debut, leaving the Tigers with a makeshift lineup as they start the homestand against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
