Athletics vs Mariners: Series Preview #6
With a record of 7-9, the Mariners come to Oakland tied with the Angels for third place in the wild western division, just a half of a game behind the A's in second, and 3.5 games behind the first place Astros. The A's usual opening day opponents made a ton of trades and small signings throughout the entire offseason to try and finally push the underachieving franchise over the edge.
