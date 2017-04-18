Athletics vs Mariners: Series Preview #6

With a record of 7-9, the Mariners come to Oakland tied with the Angels for third place in the wild western division, just a half of a game behind the A's in second, and 3.5 games behind the first place Astros. The A's usual opening day opponents made a ton of trades and small signings throughout the entire offseason to try and finally push the underachieving franchise over the edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.