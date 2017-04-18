Athletics 3, Mariners 1: Punchless attack extends road miseries
This road trip still has eight games remaining, which means the Mariners still have miles to go before they again experience the warmth of Safeco Field's embracing chill. A 3-1 loss Friday to Oakland, when their attack pretty much flatlined against Sean Manaea and the Athletics' bullpen, dropped the Mariners to 1-8 away from home.
