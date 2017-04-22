A's early MVP Adam Rosales fuels fifth straight win
OAKLAND It's only April, and until recently he didn't play every day, but there's a case to be made for saying Adam Rosales is the A's Most Valuable Player. Saturday was the A's fifth consecutive win, this one 4-3 over the Mariners, and it's safe to say that the veteran utility infielder has been the driving force behind the surge that has pushed Oakland two games over .500 for the first time in 12 months.
