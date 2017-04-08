Angels' Matt Shoemaker to face Kyle Seager for first time since taking comebacker off head
When Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager steps into the batter's box to face Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker on Sunday, both men are likely to flash back to that fateful day last September, when Seager hit a 105-mph line drive off the right side of Shoemaker's head. For Seager, the memories of that horrific collision between baseball and skull were stirred at the mere mention of Shoemaker before the Angels' home opener Friday night.
