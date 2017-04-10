Altuve, bullpen rally Astros past Mariners 10-5
Jose Altuve hit three singles and drew two walks, helping the Houston Astros overcome an early five-run deficit and rally past the Seattle Mariners 10-5 on Wednesday night. Four Houston relievers combined for five scoreless innings after starter Mike Fiers got knocked around.
