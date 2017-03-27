5 things to watch in the 2017 season

Thames' 2016 numbers -- .321, with 40 homers and 121 RBIs -- intrigued the Brewers to the point they signed the left-hand hitting first baseman to a three-year, $16 million contract. 2 Andrew Miller: Thanks to Cleveland manager Terry Francona, who last season called upon Miller to help the Indians escape from mid-game jams, the lefty has changed the belief that a conventional closer must be saved for the save.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.