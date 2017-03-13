Zych takes notable step toward return

15 hrs ago

It's been six months since Tony Zych threw a pitch to a live batter. So yeah, even though it was just teammate Tuffy Gosewisch in the cage taking swings, the 26-year-old Mariners right-hander was all smiles after a morning mound session at the Peoria Sports Complex on Wednesday.

