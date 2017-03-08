World Baseball Classic testing Mariners' depth
Drew Smyly will throw about a 20-pitch simulated inning on the Mariners' practice field on Thursday and then head off to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, which will leave Seattle minus three of the five members of its projected starting rotation for at least another week. Felix Hernandez and Yovani Gallardo have already joined their national-team workouts and Smyly will be added to the U.S. squad from the "designated pitchers pool" to help out in the second round of play.
