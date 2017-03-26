What Rougned Odor's contract means to the Texas Rangers
Who knew the Texas Rangers would have found a multi-millionaire second baseman during their injury-riddled 2014 season? While their division rival Seattle Mariners celebrated the addition of All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano that year, the Rangers were looking for someone to replace Ian Kinsler , who had been traded to Detroit for now-retired Prince Fielder before the 2014 season. Three years later, Texas has signed the free-swinging Rougned Odor , to a six-year, $49.5 million contract that also includes a seventh-year option after 2022.
