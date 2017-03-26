What Rougned Odor's contract means to...

What Rougned Odor's contract means to the Texas Rangers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

Who knew the Texas Rangers would have found a multi-millionaire second baseman during their injury-riddled 2014 season? While their division rival Seattle Mariners celebrated the addition of All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano that year, the Rangers were looking for someone to replace Ian Kinsler , who had been traded to Detroit for now-retired Prince Fielder before the 2014 season. Three years later, Texas has signed the free-swinging Rougned Odor , to a six-year, $49.5 million contract that also includes a seventh-year option after 2022.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar 20 PlayersPhartss 2
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Mar 18 ItsPhartz 2
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Mar 11 TerrificPhartt 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Mar 4 PutPharts 2
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut Mar 1 SpringPhartzz 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC