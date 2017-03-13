Watch: 2017 Seattle Mariners commercials

The commercials, which have introduced such legendary catchphrases as Edgar Martinez's, "It's a light-bat," and featured a swagged-out Kyle Seager last year , are one of the highlights of M's spring training every year. Shot on location at Seattle's spring training home in Peoria, Arizona, the commercials -- a creative collaboration between the team and Seattle agency Copacino+Fujikado -- will begin airing Wednesday during the broadcast of the game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Root Sports.

