Vogelbach nicely shifting into position
The looming question with first baseman Daniel Vogelbach coming into Spring Training was how the youngster would field his position defensively. And at first blush, not only is the stocky rookie handling things well, he's giving the Mariners a much better look in their aggressive shifts.
