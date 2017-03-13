Tampa Bay Rays spring training 2017 roster battles: Catcher
Spring training is just over a couple of weeks from being finished so let's check in on one of the position battles currently going on, the Opening Day catcher job. The winner will likely hold the position until June or July when Wilson Ramos will make his return to catching from the disabled list.
