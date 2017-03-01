Swedish CEO Armada resigns, but impac...

Swedish CEO Armada resigns, but impact lives on

Northwest Asian Weekly

Swedish Health Services' CEO Tony Armada, 57, resigned recently after The Seattle Times published an investigative report on the hospital's negligence towards its neurology patients. Armada's tenure at Swedish might have been short , but his work for people of color has made more of an impact than his predecessors.

