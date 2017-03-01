Swedish CEO Armada resigns, but impact lives on
Swedish Health Services' CEO Tony Armada, 57, resigned recently after The Seattle Times published an investigative report on the hospital's negligence towards its neurology patients. Armada's tenure at Swedish might have been short , but his work for people of color has made more of an impact than his predecessors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Feb 18
|johnnyj
|1
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC