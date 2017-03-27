Spring training is almost over: Six things wea ve learned about the Mariners
What had been a remarkably quiet and routine spring training for the Mariners is ending in apprehension as they wait to get - and then evaluate - the medical reports on left-hander Drew Smyly. Just two games remain before the Mariners break camp Saturday and head to Houston for the season opener Monday against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
