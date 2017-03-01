Spring Training Game #9: Athletics vs. Mariners
Looking to bounce back from a clunker yesterday, Jharel Cotton and the A's will be taking on Felix Hernandez and the Mariners. Jake Smolinksi is getting his first appearance of the spring, having been recovering from a shoulder injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|13 hr
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Sat
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC