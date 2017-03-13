Sox homer twice; Giolito can't escape first

Mariners left-hander James Paxton continued his strong spring with four solid innings of one-run ball, but top White Sox pitching prospect Lucas Giolito had worse luck, as Seattle earned a 7-6 win on Tuesday at Peoria Sports Complex. in the Majors per MLBPipeline.com, had allowed just two runs over nine innings in his first three spring starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.