Sox homer twice; Giolito can't escape first
Mariners left-hander James Paxton continued his strong spring with four solid innings of one-run ball, but top White Sox pitching prospect Lucas Giolito had worse luck, as Seattle earned a 7-6 win on Tuesday at Peoria Sports Complex. in the Majors per MLBPipeline.com, had allowed just two runs over nine innings in his first three spring starts.
