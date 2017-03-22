Smyly roughed up in minor-league start
Lefty Drew Smyly labored through 90 pitches while recording just 12 outs Tuesday in a minor-league game against El Paso, the Triple-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. Smyly gave up six runs and seven hits over five innings.
