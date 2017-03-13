Smyly, Felix expected to face off in ...

Smyly, Felix expected to face off in Classic

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Mariners manager Scott Servais admits it's been an odd feeling working through Spring Training with many of his best players missing as they take part in the Servais will be following on MLB Network with a keen eye when two of his starting pitchers -- Drew Smyly and Felix Hernandez -- are expected to face each other in Wednesday's Pool F matchup between Venezuela and the United States at 6 p.m. PT in San Diego.

