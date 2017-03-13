Servais says Mariners `coulda open se...

Servais says Mariners `coulda open season with eight-man bullpen

9 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Manager Scott Servais offered up a new wrinkle Tuesday in the Mariners' potential roster mix for the start of the regular season. "We've discussed all kinds of different options in how you want to break and who you play on that first road trip," Servais said.

