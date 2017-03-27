Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback, Tony Zych and Steve ...
Reliever Shae Simmons is scaling back his throwing program to undergo further examination on the strained muscle in his forearm, but relievers Tony Zych and Steve Cishek reported no day-after problems after their Sunday performances. Zych pitched one inning in the 7-6 victory over a Cincinnati split squad, which marked his first official spring outing since undergoing surgery in October for a biceps tendon transfer.
