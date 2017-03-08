Seattle Mariners remove reliever Shae Simmons from game as precaution - Sat, 11 Mar 2017 PST
On Saturday, the hard-throwing right-hander was removed from Seattle's Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds in the middle of the seventh inning after meeting with the assistant athletic trainer Rob Nodine, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre and manager Scott Servais. "He felt a little something forearm-wise," Servais said.
