Seattle Mariners Favorite Player 2nd Round Vote Results

The Mariners have been in upset/comeback mode the last two days, surging past the Arizona Diamondbacks with seven runs in the 9th on Friday and then erasing a 5-0 deficit versus the San Fransico Giants today. With our Mariners favorite player bracket going on at the same time as these incredible spring training comebacks, the World Baseball Classic, plus March Madness, our hope was that the round of 32 matchups would be as surprising as the ball that is being played, yet, it was not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.