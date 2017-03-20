Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
As the WBC heads into its semi-finals matchups, the Mariners will see the majority of their players return to spring training with about two weeks left before they open the season on April 4th in Houston against the Astros. When Team USA qualified for the 2nd round, Mariners fans knew that 12 of their players would be participating in the WBC.
#1 46 min ago
This is good,, Except as the season goes on , these guys will need add rest time. It's been a great experience for all that played in it.
#2 21 min ago
Return phartss
