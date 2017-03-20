Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down P...

Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return

There are 2 comments on the SoDo Mojo story from 1 hr ago, titled Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return. In it, SoDo Mojo reports that:

As the WBC heads into its semi-finals matchups, the Mariners will see the majority of their players return to spring training with about two weeks left before they open the season on April 4th in Houston against the Astros. When Team USA qualified for the 2nd round, Mariners fans knew that 12 of their players would be participating in the WBC.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
johnnyj

Salem, OR

#1 46 min ago
This is good,, Except as the season goes on , these guys will need add rest time. It's been a great experience for all that played in it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PlayersPhartss

Dallas, TX

#2 21 min ago
Return phartss
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Sat ItsPhartz 2
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Mar 11 TerrificPhartt 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Mar 4 PutPharts 2
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut Mar 1 SpringPhartzz 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... Feb '17 After phartz 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC