Seattle Mariners 2017 season preview: Clock is ticking for playoffs with aging core
It was the first time since 2007 the Mariners had reached such heights within the division. What's more is it was just the third time the Mariners had finished within 10 games of the division winner since 2001 -- you might remember that as the season they won 116 games, or, if you're a Seattle fan, as the year of their most recent playoff appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Wed
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Feb 18
|johnnyj
|1
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC