Seattle acquires right-hander Chase De Jong from Dodgers

The Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Chase De Jong from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a pair of minor leaguers Wednesday. The Mariners sent infielder Drew Jackson and pitcher Aneurys Zabala to the Dodgers, and designated infielder Mike Freeman for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

