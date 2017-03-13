Ryan Casteel's slam highlights seven-...

Ryan Casteel's slam highlights seven-run ninth as Mariners top...

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Ryan Casteel's booming grand slam highlighted a seven-run ninth inning Friday afternoon that carried a Mariners split-squad to a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields. The Mariners trailed 5-2 entering the inning after Arizona scored three two-out runs in the eighth against Andrew Moore.

