Retiring righties a spring-long process for Rzepczynski

As an eight-year Major League veteran who has pitched in 21 postseason games, including four in the 2011 World Series for the Cardinals, Marc Rzepczynski is worried more about improving than impressing his new Mariners teammates in the opening days of Cactus League play. The left-handed relief specialist signed a two-year, $11 million deal with Seattle because the club lacked that weapon in its bullpen mix, and he has a strong history of being tough on southpaw swingers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.