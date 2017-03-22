Relief trio making progress in injury rehabs
Relief may be in sight for the Mariners bullpen, though the rehab processes continue for right-handers Tony Zych , Shae Simmons and Steve Cishek . Zych appears the closest to returning as he'll take the mound in a Minor League game Thursday in his first live action since biceps surgery on his right arm in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC