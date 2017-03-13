Recovery timetable suggests Mariners ...

Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely to have Shae Simmons for opener - Fri, 17 Mar 2017 PST

There are 2 comments on the The Spokesman-Review story from 14 hrs ago, titled Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely to have Shae Simmons for opener - Fri, 17 Mar 2017 PST. In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:

Club officials put Simmons in a no-throw mode last Sunday after a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed a strained muscle in his forearm. He exited a March 11 game against Cincinnati because of elbow stiffness.

johnnyj

Salem, OR

#1 1 hr ago
It's very exciting as we wait for the start of the Mariner's regular season. Love it, only bad thing is Sim's is still announcing the games. Oh well can still watch them with the sound "OFF"

GO Mariner's
ItsPhartz

Absecon, NJ

#2 1 hr ago
Exciting phartz
