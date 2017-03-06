Rangers execs lead off defense in Cuban smuggling trial
Two Texas Rangers executives will be the leadoff witnesses for the defense in the Miami trial of a sports agent and baseball trainer charged with smuggling Cuban ballplayers. Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels and assistant GM Mike Daly are scheduled to testify Tuesday.
