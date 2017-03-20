Rangers 3, Mariners 2: No late comeback this time
The Mariners scored twice in the first inning and then went into an offensive shell and managed just two hits over the final eight inning. Texas tied the game on Carlos Gomez's homer in the third inning after two errors extended the inning and scored the game's final run on Ryan Rua's leadoff blast in the fourth inning against Casey Fien.
