Orlando, Duffy strong against Mariners

Kyle Seager continued warming up with his first Cactus League home run and Hisashi Iwakuma pitched 5 2/3 strong innings on Friday afternoon as a Mariners split squad topped the Royals, 4-3, at Peoria Stadium. Paulo Orlando led off the fifth with a solo homer off Iwakuma.

