O'Neill ready for Classic challenge

O'Neill ready for Classic challenge

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. -- A lot of young baseball players invited to their first Major League camp might hesitate to interrupt that opportunity to showcase their talents to the bosses and instead spend a week or two competing in the But Mariners outfielder Tyler O'Neill certainly doesn't lack confidence, nor did he have to think twice when invited to play for his native Canada in the upcoming Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... 10 hr Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Sat PutPharts 2
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut Mar 1 SpringPhartzz 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... Feb 15 After phartz 2
News Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In... Feb 10 SomethingPhartzz 2
News Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf... Feb 10 YouPhart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC