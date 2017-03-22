O'Malley out due to appendectomy

16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Shawn O'Malley , who is in a battle for the utility infield job with the Mariners, was scheduled for an appendectomy Tuesday evening after being taken to the hospital earlier in the day with stomach cramps. The 29-year-old from Richland, Wash., is competing with Taylor Motter for the utility job this spring after playing in 89 games and posting a .229/.299/.319 line in 210 at-bats last year.

