Off the Wall: Mariners invite four to participate in ceremonial first ...
Willie Bloomquist, shown here for the Seattle Mariners in June, 2015, is scheduled to participate in the Mariners' home opener festivities on April 10. MLB.com reports the Seattle Mariners have invited four former players significant to team history to participate in the home opener ceremonial first pitch . Ruppert Jones, Harold Reynolds, Mark McLemore and Willie Bloomquist will simultaneously toss first pitches that will be caught by four Mariners Hall of Famers - Alvin Davis, Edgar Martinez, Jamie Moyer and Dan Wilson.
