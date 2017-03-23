MLB roundup: Angels pitchers toss combined no-hitter

Right-hander Bud Norris pitched two hitless innings and seven relievers followed suit with one inning apiece as Los Angeles tossed a combined no-hitter in a 4-0 victory against Seattle at Tempe, Ariz. The only Mariners to reach base were Jean Segura on catcher's interference in the fourth inning and Zach Shank on a walk in the sixth.

