MLB roundup: Angels pitchers toss combined no-hitter

Right-hander Bud Norris pitched two hitless innings and seven relievers followed suit with one inning apiece as Los Angeles tossed a combined no-hitter in a 4-0 victory against Seattle at Tempe, Ariz. The only Mariners to reach base were Jean Segura on catcher's interference in the fourth inning and Zach Shank on a walk in the sixth.

